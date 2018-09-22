APC is now what PDP was before 2015 — Kwankwaso

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

One of the Presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and a Senator representing Kano-Central in the National Assembly, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said the PDP lost the 2015 presidential election to the All Progressives Congress APC because they fielded only one candidate.

Speaking yesterday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Kwankwaso boasted that the party’s chance of victory in next year’s election was high based on the number of aspirants in the presidential race compared to that of 2015.

“In 2015, PDP had only one candidate and it lost the election. If you look at it statistically, from 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2011, PDP had very competitive (aspirants) at primary elections and was winning the general elections in those election years. But in 2015, it decided to print only one form for one person and it lost the election,” he said. He said that APC was making the mistake PDP made in the 2015 elections by presenting only Mohammadu Buhari as their only candidate. ‘APC is now what PDP was in 2015 and the result of the election will show this.”

Kwankwaso claimed many PDP members left for the then opposition APC because of impunity, saying that the same “impunity has caught up with the APC now.”

“PDP, in my opinion, learnt its lessons. In 2015, PDP was very arrogant and believed that whatever happens, they would win the elections,” he said.

“They (PDP) never thought that an incumbent could lose the election. They had at that time, some level of impunity that many of us felt was not the best way to handle the government, the party and of course, the country. That was why we decided to defect to the APC, mobilised the people and at the end of the day, we won the election,” the former Kano Governor said.