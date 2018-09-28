APC distributes electoral materials for presidential primaries to LGs

The Benue chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) said it has completed the distribution of electoral materials to 23 local government areas for its presidential primaries.

The state Acting Publicity secretary of the party, Mr James Ornguga, told Newsmen on Friday in Makurdi that the direct primaries would commenced across the 276 council wards at exactly 10 a.m.

Ornguga disclosed that the APC leader in the state, Sen. George Akume, was the returning officer for the presidential primaries.

He explained that the primaries would be conducted at the headquarters of each of the 276 council wards in the state.

He added that the exercise would be done using the 2014 APC party register.

He further explained that the party would commence registration of new members after the presidential primaries,

Electorates were beginning to gather at the headquarters of some of the council wards in Makurdi Local Goverment.