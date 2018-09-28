APC condemns suspension of Ex-DTHA speaker, Igbuya

*As Igbuya accuses Okowa of witch-hunt

Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THE All Progressives Congress, APC, has condemned the three months suspension slammed on the immediate past Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, DTHA, Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya, describing it as vindictive and an affront on democracy.

The condemnation by the party is coming just as Igbuya also denied the allegation of financial recklessness leveled against him by the House and accused the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of witch-hunting him and instigating the three months suspension slammed against him.

The lawmaker in a statement by his aide, Sunday Boyitie, said: “It is comical for anyone to say I was involved in any form of financial recklessness while I headed the House as Speaker because no money was given to me by the Okowa administration during my tenure as Speaker.”

“I believe it’s as a result of my defection to the APC. I have also briefed my lawyers to seek legal counsel on my next line of action as the House does not have the power to suspend any of its members and I would not ignore this cheap political script being authored by some individuals who see themselves as demigods.”

The Delta State chapter of the party in a statement by its publicity secretary, Sylvester Imonina stated that the party condemns the action of the House as same ultra-vires the power of the House.

Tasking the House to immediately recall the former Speaker who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC to avoid legal fireworks against her, the party stated that the decision is “vindictive, affront to democracy and freedom of association.

It said: “The All Progressives Congress, Delta State chapter condemns in totality the suspension of Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya by Delta State House of Assembly over concocted/purported allegation of financial misapplication.

“Though, the House has the rules that govern conduct of her members, same ought not to be used arbitrarily against those who are not on the same page with the powers-that-be.”

