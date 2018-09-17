AOS Orwell, NCDMB, others to train indigenous engineers

AOS Orwell, an indigenous company, has partnered with the Nigerian Content and Development Monitoring board (NCDMB), Lagos Energy Academy (LEA), and Siemens to train engineers across the country in Lagos.

The training is targeted at young Nigerians engineers seeking professional development in the oil, gas and related sectors.

Commenting on the initiative, the Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote noted that it will culminate in training and capacity building of local engineers.

He said, “I am happy that in the course of this training, our partners would include soft skills; personal and professional effectiveness which are very important in delivering value. International certification is the main thrust of the training and we are glad it is certified by Siemens.

“As the nation moves towards realisation of the provision of 24/7 electricity, the programme is our own contribution to this effort from the perspective of provision of skills, human resources , it also speaks for push for Sectorial linkages in the other sectors such as ICT, Construction and power.

“In our strategy, we look at the end game before we start the journey in itself, the commitment to retain and secure employment for at least 60 per cent of the beneficiaries’ is a big component of this new training model by the board.”

Also, the Managing Director, AOS Orwell, Mr. Femi Omotayo said, “About a N100 million has been invested into this project in terms of certification, running costs for the facility, maintenance and others.

“One of the key challenges in Nigeria is youth unemployment, the second thing was that lots of expatriates are brought into the country to do some specialised work which we were told Nigerians couldn’t do because they don’t have international certificates or because we don’t have certain equipment to be able to do these things.”