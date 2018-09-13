Another meeting over automatic ticket for Dino Melaye ends in deadlock

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Another meeting the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, held with Kabba/Bunu Ijumu federal constituency leaders over automatic ticket for Senator Dino Melaye has hit the rocks.

Prince Uche Secondus, who led PDP’s National Working Committee, NWC, members to beg the stakeholders and aspirants of the areas to accept automatic tickets for Dino Melaye for Senate and Tajudeen Yusuf for House of Representatives ended in a deadlock.

The meeting, held at the instance of NWC and attended by all aspirants into the House of Representatives and the state House of Assembly, was held at the legacy House Maitama, Abuja.

The delegation from Kabba/Bunu /Ijumu federal constituency was led by the former Chief of Staff to the Vice President Office, Prince Shola Akanmode.

The delegation informed the NWC of the position of Kogi West Senatorial District, asking that a level playing ground be provided for all aspirants.

Those in attendance informed the NWC that they had no power to change the position of Kogi West senatorial district regarding the Senate and the existing rotational understanding.

The delegation, however, promised to take NWC’s message back to their people for appropriate response, a source disclosed.

One of the aspirants was said to have counseled the chairman to stop playing god on the issue of Kogi West Senate seat.

The aspirant was said to have informed the National Chairman that since he cannot enforce the terms of the MoU signed with rAPC in Rivers, Enugu, Bayelsa, Benue, Kwara and most PDP-controlled states, he should respect the culture and dynamics of the local politics in Kogi West and Kogi State as a whole.

The aspirant warned NWC to leave Kogi people to determine who represents them, saying any attempt at imposition would be suicidal for PDP.