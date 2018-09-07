ANN welcomes first legislator as Ebonyi minority leader defects

By Emmanuel Aziken

THE minority leader of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Maria Nwachi, yesterday formally defected to the Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, becoming the first political office holder to openly identify with the newly registered political party.

ANN which styles itself as a political party for technocrats in politics immediately celebrated it as a change in the permutations in Ebonyi State.

ANN in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Oyeniyi while describing it as an epoch event said:

“Today, Thursday 6th day of September, 2018 is a significant day in the political history of Nigeria and our dear party, Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, as the party is welcoming into its fold, the honourable member representing Afikpo North-East State Constituency and Minority Leader of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Honourable Maria Ude Nwachi at her ward in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state, making her the first serving political office holder of our party.”

The defection ceremony according to the statement took place at her ward in Afikpo North LGA and was witnessed by her supporters, party members and officials led by the state chairman of the party, Mr. Nweli Ifeanyichukwu Hilary, his deputy Mr. Irem Austin Obiahu, the State Secretary, Mr. Orji Ifeanyichukwu Ude, the Assistant Secretary, Mr. Esheya Kelvin, the Organizing Secretary, Mr. Agwu Onyemakaeze, the Afikpo North LGA Vice chairman, Mr. Maxwell Isu, the Afikpo North LGA Organizing Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel and many other officials who received and welcomed her into the ANN’s fold.