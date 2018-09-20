Anioma group backs ex-Delta Speaker, Ochei for gov

By Dave Osho

AHEAD OF the September 25, 2018 All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primaries holding across the country, and United Kingdom, UK-based socio-political pressure group, Umu Anioma in Diaspora, UAID, has endorsed the candidacy of former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Victor Ochei for the governorship election.

The group also endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari as APC’s presidential candidate for the 2019 poll.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Convener of the group, Mr. Charles Chukwuedo, said that despite the fact that members of the organisation were based abroad, they were genuinely interested in enthroning a purposeful and result-oriented government not only in Delta State, but in Nigeria at large.

Chukwuedo said that it was most expedient to bring to the fore the cardinal issues of equity, fairness and justice, which implies that the APC governorship position in Delta State should be traditionally zoned to Delta North, since Delta South and Central zones had their 16 years in office cumulatively under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He said: “It is a known fact and an all-parties arrangement that power should rotate in not only the six geo-political zones but also in states, to reflect the nation’s multi-ethnic diversities.

“We believe that it is not only politically incorrect, but also morally wrong for any aspirant from the two other zones in Delta State, which had the governorship slot, to be jostling for same seat in 2019.