Anglican Communion laments lack of federal, state govts’ presence in Anambra West

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—CHURCH of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Diocese of Mbamili, Anambra State, has lamented lack of a federal and state governments’ presence in the whole of Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Diocese through the Deputy General Secretary, Global African Future Conference, GAFCON, West African Region and Bishop Diocese of Mbamili, Rt. Rev. Henry Okeke, has challenged politicians who think they have given democracy dividends to the grassroots to visit Anam community and other communities in Anambra West Local Government Area, Anambra State.

“There is no single Federal Government presence in the whole of Anambra West Council Area, there is no company, factory, or higher institution in the area and we therefore urged the Federal and Anambra State governments to bring at least one institution of higher learning in the area to help its development.

Speaking with newsmen in the Bishops Court, Umukwu Anam, Bishop Okeke, who is the pioneer Bishop of Mbamili Diocese inaugurated on June 9, 2008, said, “leaving Abuja to become the Bishop of the Diocese opened our eyes to the realities of the sufferings of the rural dwellers and until the rural dwellers begin to access all the dividends of democracy politicians talk about, no politician should boast of giving the people democracy dividends.

“If the rural communities are not affected in the delivery of democracy dividends, it is like scratching the surface to say that any politician, from the President to the Local Government chairman has performed in the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people

“We left Abuja to Anam in Anambra West Local Government to discover with shock that there is a community as backwardly developed as Anam and other communities in Anambra West Council Area. The shocking thing is that they are communities in Anambra State.However, the experience is so interesting because it gave us room to see that,sometimes, the way we look at communities from outside are not the way they are in terms of development.”