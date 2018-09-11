Anger as S-East PDP levies aspirants

It’s to run the party —Umahi

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—ASPIRANTS in the South East zonal structure of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, have expressed anger over what they described as exploitation by the zonal office in their bid to secure the party’s mandate.

The party in the zone had asked the aspirants to pay different amounts of money ranging from N200, 000 to N2 million per aspirant in order to renovate its newly rented office at Independence Layout Enugu.

But the national vice chairman of the party in the zone, Deacon Austin Umahi said it was not a tax system but revenue to run the party.

Umahi said, “We are not task masters. To put the record straight, expanded zonal executive held a meeting in her zonal office Enugu and passed a resolution on agreed amount to be contributed by every aspirant and incumbent to run the party in the zone.

“It was overwhelmingly agreed and approved with a voice vote. PDP is a party of due process, rule of law and all inclusive and therefore, no single individual has that right to tax aspirants.

“Party administration and logistics are not run with sand but money to meet up all her daily financial obligations.”

Vanguard however learnt that in the meeting presided over by Umahi, the zonal office decided to “tax or levy” all aspirants for the repair of their new zonal office complex.

The levy for incumbent House of Assembly members was pegged at N200, 000 while new aspirants will pay N100, 000. The incumbent House of Representatives members were levied N1 million each and the new aspirants N500,000.

Incumbent senators were asked to pay N2 million and aspirants N1 million, while incumbent governers will N5 million and governorship aspirants N1 million each.

“This was vehemently opposed by His Excellency Peter Obi the former Governor of Anambra State who advised that such levy is too much, especially for new Aspirants who should be encouraged.

“He further stated that they did not tolerate such levy for Aspirants at Anambra State. He finally recommended that it should be waived for new aspirants,” one of the aspirants said.