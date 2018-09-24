Anambra PDP kicks against Odua’s return

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, members in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State weekend warned against the alleged return of Senator Stella Odua representing Anambra North in the senate to the party.

The party nembers from Ayamelum had earlier during the weekend protested against the senator when she appeared before the screening committee set up by National Working Committee, NWC, of the party.

The Ayamelum PDP members however threatened weekend that they will not support the party in the 2019 general elections particularly the senate election if the leadership of the party in the state accepts Senator Odua back after she allegedly dumped the party for All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

The spokesman of the aggreived members of the party, Hon George Nwofia said “it was unthinkable that the senator would return to PDP after she openly worked against the party in favour of Governor Willie Obiano to frustrate the PDP’s flag bearer in the last Anambra State governorship election.”