Ambode, Enelamah, others to grace CICAN public lecture

By Providence Emmanuel

Executive Governor of Lagos State Government, Akinwumi Ambode; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment , Mr. Okechukwu Enelamah, among other stakeholders are expected to grace the Commerce & Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria, CICAN, public lecture.

The lecture is scheduled to hold on September 21 in Lagos with the theme: “Beyond 2019: Leveraging Politics for Nigeria’s Industrial Transformation.”

Ambode would declare the forum open, while Enelamah is expected to deliver the keynote address.

Managing Director, Bank of Industry, Mr. Kayode Pitan; Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, Mr. Muda Yusuf and Director General of Industrial Training Fund, Mr. Joseph Ari, are to speak on different topics.

President of CICAN, Mr. Toba Agboola, said the forum is an annual workshop organised every year as part of the association’s efforts to contribute to the development of the nation’s economy.

Agboola said that the program will also feature exhibition, award for outstanding personnel who have promoted the real sector in their capacity, among others.

Other dignitaries expected at the forum are: the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Export Promotion Council, NEPC, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo; President, Manufacturers Association of Manufacturers, MAN, Dr Frank Jacobs; President , Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, Mr Babatunde Ruwase; President, Nigeria Chamber of Commerce , Industry and Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, among others.