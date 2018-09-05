Akpabio is truly changed, didn’t import impunity into APC — Ikotidem

By Chioma Onuegbu

UYO — A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Edet Ikotidem has dismissed insinuations of erstwhile Governor Godswill Akpabio importing impunity into the party.

Ikotidem, an aspirant for the Itu/Ibiono Ibom federal constituency, disclosed at a press conference that Akpabio’s conversion was like that of Paul in the bible who on conversion changed in his perceptions and proclivities.

Ikotidem a, lawyer said: “Somebody could have been something else and decided to make a change It is like the Christian faith. You had a man like Paul who was against Christ, but along the line God arrested him, and he became a changed person. That is why he needed a platform that can enhance the change that he desires for.

“So you cannot say that impunity came with that person. What matters is the policies and programmes of that particular political party. What drove us from PDP was impunity and we looked for a platform and found it in APC because there is no impunity in APC. And it is not only Akpabio, but many repentant persons in that former platform are also coming into APC.