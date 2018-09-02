Akpabio can’t alter power balance in Akwa Ibom – Group

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – A socio-political group, Akwa Ibom Grassroots Mandate,AGM, has said that recent defection of a former governor of the state, Senator Godswill Akpabio, will not alter the power equation in the state,saying Governor Udom Emmanuel remains the major powerbroker and political leader.



They also described Akpabio’s defection to the opposition party in the state as betrayal of trust and a sellout of his people especially those who are his ardent supporters.

The group stressed in a statement in Abuja that Governor Emmanuel will be supported to complete the second term for Eket Senatorial District after which will be the turn of Uyo senatorial District, therefore, emphasized the need to respect the zoning agreement.

In the statement signed by Otuekong Ime Ekanem and Hon. Franklin Bassey, Chairman and Secretary respectively, the group said Senator Godswill Akpabio was on his own as he did not consult his supporters before defecting to APC.

‘In a democracy, power is shared between leaders and the led. And when that does not happen, there is no accountability and this would naturally be accompanied with dictatorship, abuse, corruption of values and processes and the ultimate subjugation of the rights of the people to happiness, this is what has happened with the defection on Senator Akpabio,”the group said in the statement.

The statement added that it was unthinkable, that in spite of the enormous opportunities that the PDP has given to Akpabio since 1999, he has decided to switch loyalty to APC without any form of consultation with the people as an elected representative.

It read further:“He was expected to have consultations and agreement with his supporters but this he never did, he appropriated the rights and fortunes of the people to himself such that he took the decisions which only favor his political proclivities and an opportunity to expand his partisan and selfish interests thereby taking us for granted.”