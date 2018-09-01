Aina set for first Serie A start

AS Torino of Italy defender, Ola Aina is set to benefit from the injury of a teammate and get his first start in Serie A for the Turin-based club this weekend.

With Argentine full back, Cristian Ansaldi failing to fully recover from a knock he copped last weekend, the way has been cleared for Aina, who is on loan from Chelsea of England, to finally step out from the start.

The Super Eagles defender has already featured in two Serie A matches since arriving from Stamford Bridge this summer, but they were both as substitutes.

Aina would accord Torino versatile options, as he played on the left side of a five-man midfield as a wing-back when he went on for Ansaldi on match day two, but was deployed as a right wing-back in the opening game against AS Roma.

After coming off the bench in the first two matches of the new season against AS Roma and Inter Milan, Aina is now set to start on Sunday against SPAL.

Aina was impressive for Torino in his first two matches, despite his error that led to a winning goal from Edin Dzeko in a 1-0 loss against Roma.

However, with the continued fitness struggles of Ansaldi, the player Aina replaced in the 22nd minute at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, the Eagles defender is in contention to make his first start for Torino when they host SPAL.