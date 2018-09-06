Aguma: Atiku, NDDC condole with Rivers govt

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HAR-COURT— FORMER Vice President and 2019 Presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, has condoled with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over the death of the Attorney General of the state, Emmanuel Aguma, SAN.

Atiku’s condolence visit to Wike and the Aguma family in Port Harcourt, was preceded by similar move by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, led by its chairman, Sen. Ndoma Egba.

Atiku, empathising with Wike, said: “The loss of the Attorney-General was shocking because of our relationship with the state. We pray that God gives you the strength to bear this great loss. It’s something we would not want to see, but God knows the best.”

During the visit by the NDDC condolence delegation which included Nsima Ekere, Managing Director, Chairman of the commission, Ndoma Egba, said, “The late Attorney-General was not just a friend, he was a brother and a professional who had very deep insight.”