Agbami tackles TB through public awareness, screening

Facilitates detection of 1,353 cases in 6 states

By Sola Ogundipe

NIGERIA has the highest incidence rate of tuberculosis in Africa and 7th among the 30 high TB burden countries in the world according to the World Health Organisation.

As part of its commitment towards checkmating the high burden of undiagnosed tuberculosis in Nigeria, Agbami Parties team helped to detect 1,353 cases of TB in six states of the Federation.

The cases were confirmed out of the 5,011 presumptive TB cases in Kano, Oyo, Lagos, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States.

A total of 63, 629 persons were beneficiaries of the activities of Agbami – a member of the Stop TB Partnership initiative and a key contributor towards the elimination of Tuberculosis, in Nigeria.

Disclosing these and other facts in Lagos recently at the 1st National Summit on Public Private Mix (PPM) for TB Control in Nigeria, the Medical Director, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Dr. Fagade Olubukunola, said interventions of the Agbami Parties include construction of chest clinics, awareness campaigns and protection of those who care for others.

At the event organised by the World Health Organisation in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Lagos State Ministry of Health, Fagade, in a presentation of the Agbami Social Investments in Tuberculosis Management, noted: “From 2008, the Agbami parties have built, equipped and donated 25 chest clinics to institutions and hospital across the country as part of efforts to support the control, treatment and eradication of TB from the country. The clinics were built at the cost of N2.2 billion.

“The Agbami parties donated modern laboratory equipment to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State and also handed over to the Federal Ministry of Health, the production of national standard operating procedures (SOP) for TB laboratory diagnosis in Nigeria and national guidelines on biosafety for TB laboratories.

“Between 2015 and 2017, 48,487 presumptive TB cases were registered while 11,349 cases were confirmed, according to Agbami aggregated performance data.”

Giving a comparative analysis of the 2017 National TB data and data from Agbami chest clinics, Fagade said there were 611,572 presumptive TB cases recorded nationally compared to 17,362 registered by Agbami.

In the same year, 104,904 confirmed TB cases were registered nationally while 3,179 cases were registered by Agbami

“The chest clinics contributed to about 3 percent of the national presumptive TB cases registered and 3 percent to the National aggregate of TB cases registered.”

In 2016, the Agbami Parties, partnered implementing NGOs to launch a TB Awareness Campaign to sensitise people in its focal States, on the dangers of TB,its prevention, management and treatment.