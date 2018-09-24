‘Agbada challenge’ takes centre-stage at ‘Merry Men’ movie premiere

Several Nigerian celebrities attended the premiere of Ayo ‘AY’ Makun’s movie ‘Merry Men’ in their best ‘Agbada’ styles as part of the ongoing ‘Agbada challenge’.

Fans and stars alike were called on to partake in the ‘Agbada challenge’ prior to the movie premiere which held in Lagos on Sunday.

Omawunmi, Waje, Anto, Ik Ogbonna, Brian Okwara, Alex Ekubo, Yomi Casual and Ushbebe were among the crowd of celebrities who rocked ‘agbada’ to the premiere.

The challenge began when AY announced it as part of events leading to the premiere of the much talked film, ‘Merry Men’ which stars Jim Iyke, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, AY, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Ramsey Noauh.

Thereafter,Alex Unusual who hosted the premiere’s red carpet, set up the cast of the film against another ex-housemate, Tobi Bakre and media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu tagged ‘Tobuka’.

The ‘Agbada challenge’ soon spiraled into a social media contest with the hashtag #agbadachallenge, as fans and celebrities alike began posting pictures of themselves wearing ‘Agbada’.

This frenzy was carried on to the premiere which had ‘agbada’ as the official dress code, as stars showed up in stylish ‘agbada’ pieces which they did not hesitate to share on social media.

NAN reports that host, Alex Unusual and the Merry Men also showed up in ‘agbada’ with veteran actor, Mofe-Damijo rocking four different pieces.

However, fans longed to see Obi-Uchendu’s ‘agbada’ at the premiere following his style reputation after he showed up at Banky Wellington’s wedding wearing a classic piece.

His absence fuelled several speculations from fans who stayed awake throughout the premiere and monitored on social media.

Although Tobi Bakre, one half of ‘Tobuka’ sent his ‘Agbada’ picture from Beirut, fans keenly looked forward Obi-Uchendu’s outfit as he is tagged ‘the king of agbada’.

Here are some of reactions from the premiere.

@Rotiwap tweeted, “That is how @Ebuka didn’t show up for the #AgbadaChallenge yesterday and kept us waiting. His tailor might have disappointed him”

@Shes_ade said, “Good morning everyone except @Ebuka he should go and collect his good morning from his tailor Amaka oshi!”

@Iamstillonstill wrote, ” Someone said “@Ebuka‘s agbada is now more anticipated than 2019 election”.”

@I_am_ruby tweeted, “Alex The best so far argue with your ancestors.

A winner for the challenge has not been announced yet and Obi-Uchendu is yet to comment on his absence from the premiere. (NAN)