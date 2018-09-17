AFRIMA 2018 goes to Ghana

After it was hosted in Nigeria for four consecutive times, orgainzers of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, have announced the Republic of Ghana as the host country for this year’s edition of the awards ceremony.

According to the organizers, this became necessary following following receipt of the letter of intent to host AFRIMA dated April 18, 2018, addressed to the Commissioner of Social Affairs, African Union Commission, Mrs. Amira Elfadil and signed by Ghana’s Honourable Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Honourable Catherine Afeku.

The 5th AFRIMA host country unveiling was conducted at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia penultimate Thursday, by the African Union’s Acting Director for Social Affairs, Mariama Cisse Mohamed; Head of Culture, African Union, Ms. Angela Martins, and

President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mr.Mike Dada.

In her response letter dated September 13, 2018 with reference number DSA/CUL/16/341818 awarding host country right for the 5th edition of the annual continental awards event to the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Amira Elfadil congratulated the West African country on overcoming the

competition involved in hosting AFRIMA and winning the Host Country rights through a transparent process. The AU also thanked the Lagos State Government for partnering and supporting the successful hosting of previous editions of AFRIMA.

“We are counting on the Republic of Ghana to fulfill all requirements and efforts to make AFRIMA 2018 a huge success. The 2018 edition of AFRIMA is also the 5th edition of the continental awards and the 5th AFRIMA remains steadfast to the AUC’s values of promoting African unity and celebrating cultural uniqueness through the program of events on the AFRIMA calendar

between May and November 2018. Music and Entertainment are key sectors of the African culture industry stimulating the sustainable social development and growth of Africa. It is in this light that the AUC is determined to support these sectors to continue to contribute significantly to Africa`s development and favorable economic advantage on the global stage”, the AU Commissioner stated further.

The awards holding on November 21-24, to be known as the 5th All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA –Ghana 2018 will have main awards program spanning four days of exhilarating activities. Ghana is renowned as one of Africa’s fastest-growing region for music, entertainment, and commerce, with a thriving tourism industry, and a diverse and rich cultural heritage. Accra, the capital city, is also a globally recognized city that boasts of monuments in culture, arts, and

craft, with vast growth in business and tourism.