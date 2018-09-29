AFCON 2019: Kaoje charges Eagles to raise the bar

As the Super Eagles prepare for the double header against the Libyan national team in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers next month, former Minister of Youth and Sports Engineer Bala Kaoje has charged the Gernot Rohr tutored side to step up the plate.

Kaoje urged the team to ensure three maximum points at home and at least get a point away to make football loving Nigerians happy with them.

“This is a crucial stage in the qualification for AFCON. The Super Eagles must ensure they raise the bar in their remaining four matches in the group,” the former Minister of Youth and Sports said.

“It’s a phase that the team must ensure they scale through starting with the double header against Libya.”

“Four points over the two legs will be fair for the Super Eagles. Three points in Uyo and at least a draw in the away fixture. The team will be able to go into the game with South Africa under less pressure.”

He is very optimistic the Super Eagles can make it to Cameroon 2019 AFCON this time after two failed attempts.