Adeleke: Buhari’s order does not exonerate him – Police

By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigeria Police force, Thursday reacted to the order issued by President Muhammadu Buhari restricting the force from inviting Senator Ademola Adeleke of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking on Good Morning Nigeria, a programme on NTA, Jimoh Moshood, Police spokesperson, opined that the President’s order does not clear Adeleke from the alleged crimes, noting that he could be invited any time the force want.

Recall that the PDP aspirant for the forthcoming Osun gubernatorial election was on Wednesday accused of examination malpractice after West African Examination Council, WAEC, had cleared and confirmed that he sat for the 1981 council’s exams. In view of that Police declared him wanted.

However, through the intervention of Buhari on Wednesday, Police withdrew from further investigation on the matter.

But reacting to the order issued by Buhari not to invite him pending when Osun election is over, Jimoh averred that Mr. President’s order does not exonerate Adeleke from his allegation.

His words, “There is no time limit to arrest a suspect any suspect that has been accused or there is allegation of an offence can be invited at any time. Police action terminates when a matter has been taken to court. We have filed charges in court and the matter is off our hands.

“But if there is any directive that we should not invite him, that directive does not exonerate him from allegation, court process and the people should know that the rule of law prevails above any other consideration.

“As at yesterday, the deputy inspector-general of police in the state have gone around the state on what we call ‘the show of force exercise’ with other security agencies.

“The DIG operation is in charge of the security architecture in the state for the election, they have gone round, they have met with people and equally talk to them.

“We are enjoying very large cooperation from them, we are hopeful that come Saturday everything will be peaceful to secure an environment for a credible election.”