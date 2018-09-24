Activities resume in Enugu APC office

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU— ACTIVITIES have resumed at Enugu State secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC, despite last week’s seal of the office by the police.

The police had last week drove out the two factions of the party that clashed in the secretariat in their bids to control the state party office.

The two factions are led by Dr. Ben Nwoye and Deacon Okey Ogbodo, respectively.

Enugu State Police spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu however said that police did not seal the premises, but dispersed members that became violent in order to protect lives and property.

Breaking: Again, APC shifts Presidential Primaries for the fourth time

Nevertheless, a chieftain of the party and President Buhari’s former spokesman, Chief Dennis Aghanya has called for dissolution of both factions of the the party in the state.

Aghanya said: “In my view, the National Working Committee of the APC should as a matter of urgency dissolve the two factions led by Deacon Okey Ogbodo and Ben Nwoye respectively and set up a Caretaker Committee to be composed of neutral persons, possibly from neighbouring states in the South East to conduct primaries for aspirants at all levels, using Direct Primary method.”

“The Caretaker Committee should go further to conduct a fresh State Congress for the party after the Primaries so that the party can go out in pursuant of votes as a united family.

“Ignoring this advise would amount to deliberately weakening the party to the advantage of the incumbent in Enugu State.

“It also clearly amounts to deliberately sabotaging President Buhari from making inroad into the South East. These are all assumptions and can only be proved wrong if only the right thing is done by the National Leadership of the party now.”