Active mobile lines decrease to 160.5m in August – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says active mobile telephone lines in Nigeria decreased marginally to 160.5 million in August from 161.42 million in July.

NCC made this known in its monthly subscribers’ operator data posted on its website on Monday, saying the lines decreased by 904,767 in August.

The communications regulatory body added that the Mobile Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) for active mobile lines in August was 119,008 as against 125,444 recorded in July, a decrease of 6,436.

READ ALSO: Google looking to future after 20 years of search

The report said the number of fixed wired/wireless for active mobile lines in August was 140,806 compared with its July figure of 140,582 lines, recording an increase of 224.

According to NCC, the number of Voice-Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) was 105,678 in August compared with 101,131 recorded in July, representing an increase of 4,547.

It also revealed that Teledensity reduced by 0.65 in August to 114.92 as against 115.57 in July.

Teledensity is the number of telephone connections for every 100 individuals living within an area and it varies widely across the country.

NCC also said that the number of connected lines in August stood at 240,432,680 million as against 238,219,577 million in July, showing an increase of 2,213,103 million.

The CDMA for connected lines for August, was 247,983 as against 246,126 recorded in July, indicating an increase of 1,857, the subscribers’ data said.

The report said the number of fixed wired/wireless for connected lines in August was 351,103 compared with its July data that had 350,998, indicating an increase of 105 lines.

It also showed that the number of VOIP for connected lines in August was 690,042 as against 667,763 in July rising by 22,279 lines. (NAN)