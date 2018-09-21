AAU killings: Police arrest some suspects

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—EDO State Police Command has despatched a team of detectives from Benin City to the university town of Ekpoma to unravel the mystery surrounding the recent killing of students of Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma, by suspected cultists at the Ihunmudumun area of the town.

From far away Osun State, where he is temporarily based to ensure a peaceful governorship election, which comes up tomorrow, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, disclosed that some arrests had been made in connection with the killings.

Kokumo, who spoke with journalists on his mobile phone, yesterday said: “Yes, some arrests have been made and the suspects have been transfered to the State Criminal Investigation Department headquarters in Benin.

“Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, I must admit is a den of cultists. The killing was as a result of a fight between rival cult groups. We are determined to get to the root of the matter and check the rising wave of cultism at the school and other tertiary institutions in the state. We can’t tolerate the situation.”

An eye witness described it like a scene from a Nollywood movie, where heavily armed gun men were said to have stormed the party in a commando style, brandishing sophisticated assault guns, which they fired sporadically at the dancing students.

In the mayhem which lasted a few minutes, no fewer than six people were reportedly killed by the gunmen at the private hostel, the venue of the celebration, where the party was being held by the victims to mark their graduation from the state-owned school.

Some suspects arrested

The state Police spokesman, Mr. Chidi Nwanbuzor, declined to reveal the exact number of suspects arrested so far, insisting that a disclosure would jeopardise ongoing investigations into the brutal killing.

He said: “Investigations are ongoing. Some arrests have been made but disclosing the number will jeopardize investigations.

“A locally made gun and ammunition have been recovered. We will come out with a detail report at the end of investigations. It will be premature at the moment to disclose facts.”