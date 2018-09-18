80 percent of jobs in logistics sector yet to be created – CILT

By Godwin Oritse

THE Chartered Institute Transport and Logistics, CILT, Nigeria, has said that about 80 percent of the jobs in the logistics sector are yet to be created.

Deputy National Vice President of CILT, Mr. Alban Igwe, who spoke with Vanguard Maritime Report at the sideline of the just concluded Maritime Roundtable held in Lagos, said that it is only when the Nigerian ports system has been calibrated that these jobs will be created.

He explained that Nigeria is moving towards a service-oriented economy adding that the need to grow the logistics sector cannot be over-emphasized.

He stated: “As we swim into a service-oriented economy where logistics will continue to dominate the business and investment landscape, the challenges of today will become the opportunities of tomorrow.

“In fact, according to a report by the Institute for the Future (IFTF) and a panel of 20 tech, business and academic experts from around the world, 85 percent of the jobs that will exist in 2030 haven’t even been invented yet.

“With the introduction of the World Bank’s global Logistics Performance Index (LPI) logistics has become the new metric for measuring competitiveness.

“Therefore, Speed and efficiency of deliveries are becoming the critical ingredients in tomorrow’s business toolkit. People will keep getting paid for organizing things timely, securely, safely and efficiently.”

He explained that the LPI is based on seven underlying factors of logistics performance: namely, Efficiency of the clearance process by customs and other border agencies, quality of transport and information technology infrastructure for logistic, Ease and affordability of arranging international shipments, Competence of the local logistics industry, Ability to track and trace international shipments, Domestic logistics cost and Timeliness of shipments in reaching destination.

Igwe further explained that the recent surge of international trade and its related freight distribution systems now requires the development of logistics capabilities, which are supported by both physical (infrastructures) and managerial assets.

“Globalization has imposed more complex, geographically dispersed, and flexible supply chains that require advanced logistics.

“Logistics involves a wide set of activities dedicated to the transformation and distribution of goods, from raw material sourcing to final market distribution, including related information flows.”

Logistics investments according to the CILT Deputy President, include the allocation of capital to improve the efficiency of freight distribution through: Infrastructures, such as terminals, real estate, and telecommunications; Operations, including transport modes and equipment, and; Human resources related to labour, management, and governance, as well as research and development.