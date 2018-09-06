6th Anglican convention holds

The 6th annual convention of the Anglican Christian Fellowship, Nigeria, is billed to hold between September 6 and 9, September at the Archbishop Adebayo Akinde Christian Event Resource Centre, Lagos.

The event, entitled Prepare unto Good Works, is expected to have Primate of all Nigeria Anglican Communion, the Most Reverend Nicolas Okoh, among other dignitaries as well as Anglican members across the country in attendance.

In a statement by the National President, Bro. Henshaw Adetoye, the event is aimed at rejuvenating members in their relationship with God and further spreading the gospel among adherents.

Highlights of the event include bible study, talks shows, seminars, songs ministration, drama among others.