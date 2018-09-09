2019 : Women will give Nigeria new direction — Rep. aspirant

A Federal House of Representatives aspirant, Mrs Aderemi Adebowale, said on Sunday in Epe, Lagos State, that women perform better than men in public office.

She spoke at an event where she formally declared her interest to contest the Epe Federal Constituency seat.

Adebowale said her interest was borne out of the “poor representation” by menfolks, adding “if given the chance I will perform better”.

Adebowale, who is seeking the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), promised quality representation for the area in the National Assembly if given the mandate.

She said apart from empowerment programmes for youths and women, she would also introduce a school support programme for students and a poverty alleviation programmes for the people.

“I am joining the race to add value to the people of Epe and to address the pains and challenges of the people.

“My ultimate goal is to restore power supply in the area through effective and quality representation. I will bring the people together and interact with them so that we can design a blueprint that will meet their needs.

“At a time like this, Epe needs women with Midas touch to revive socio-economic and political activities of the area,” she said.

“What a man can do, a woman can do better. I have served before as an administrator and I can still do better at the Green Chamber.”

NAN