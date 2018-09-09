2019: Urhobo’s ‘ll Vote Buhari-Delta Central APC

…Pass Confidence Vote on Emerhor, Adjogbe, Ogodo

…Support Direct Primaries

By Festus Ahon& Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – DELTA Central Executive of the All Progressives Congress, APC led by Chief Edewor Akpedafe, weekend said the urhobos would vote for President Muhammad Buhari in the 2019 presidential elections owing to the availability of projects sponsored by the presidency through the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC spread across the state.

The party in a resolution after its expanded executive meeting held in Ughelli, also passed a vote of confidence on the leader of the party in the State, Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor, the Executive Director of Projects on the board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe and State Chairman of the party, Chief Cyril Ogodo.

The party in the resolution signed by Chief Edewor Akpedafe also endorsed the adoption of direct primary to pick candidates of the party for the 2019 general election.

Noting that the NDDC Executive Director of Projects Engr Samuel Adjogbe was doing a good work in the State and the Niger Delta at large, they said the work of the commission would speak positively for the party at all levels during the forthcoming general election.

“We have also further resolved to stand by Mr. President and Commander – In – Chief of the Federal Republic, Muhammadu Buhari on his 2nd term bid,” the people said in the resolution.

Those who attended the meeting include aspirants of the party, State Chairman of the party, Chief Cyril Ogodo, State officers from Delta Central, the eight local government party chairmen and their secretaries as well as ward chairmen from the district.