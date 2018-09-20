2019 Presidential Election: I’m representing youth — Jerry Gana

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Former Information Minister, Professor Jerry Gana, has said the youths mandated him to be in the race for 2019 presidential elections.

Professor Gana, who made this known while answering questions from journalists in Minna, Niger State yesterday, said the youth of the country had given him their mandate and had been supporting him too.

Professor Gana who is contesting for the Presidency under the platform of Social Democratic Party, SDP said: “I am a surrogate of the youths, the youths asked me to aspire and they have pledged to support me and they have started supporting me.”

He said for now, the country needed the combination of elders and youths in governance for survival and progress of the country.

“You cannot read experience in the books but you can acquire it from the elders and this is why we need to blend the youths and the elderly ones to move the country forward because this will amount to a wise combination,” he remarked.

He called on the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, to really live true to its name by being independent and transparent in the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

This, according to him, will make outcome of the election generally acceptable to contestants, electorate and foreign countries.

He assured the youth of a robust leadership, with priority accorded them in governance in order to learn and take over the mantle of leadership in the nearest future.

“For 2019 general elections, Nigerians will not take any form of rigging from anybody; what the voters want is for their votes to count; they want the very best and when we choose, don’t overturn our election, stand by what we have chosen,” Gana declared.

He observed that Nigeria was facing a lot of challenges, saying “all is not well with Nigeria, the situation is frightening but with prayers and our collective desire to change for the better, the country will surely move forward soonest.”

Professor Gana, who was in Minna for the Anglican Communion Conference, had earlier addressed the congregation, advising them to come out and vote wisely on election days to move Nigeria forward.