2019 polls: Buhari gets 505, 827 votes in Edo

Members of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have voted overwhelmingly for President Muhammadu Buhari to stand as the party’s flag bearer in the 2019 presidential election.

After results of the direct primary held across the 18 local government areas of the state were collated, Edo State Governor represented by his deputy, Rt Hon. Philip Shaibu, announced that a total of 505, 827 members of the party across the state, voted in support of President Buhari as the APC presidential flag bearer.

While commending members of the party for the impressive support for President Buhari’s re-election and the peaceful conduct of the primary election across the state, Obaseki said a copy of the result would be sent to Abuja for final collation.

The breakdown of the votes cast across the 18 local government areas according to the governor, shows: “The President got 31, 473 votes in Akoko-Edo; 56, 304 in Egor; 13, 556 in Esan Central; 13, 030 in Esan North East; 10, 649 in Esan South East; and 63, 527 votes in Ikpoba-Okha local councils.

According to him, 16,536 party members in Esan West voted in support of President Buhari; 19, 018 in Etsako Central; 32, 943 in Etsako East; 54, 883 in Etsako West; 9, 303 in Igueben; and 60,358 voted for the President in Oredo.

The governor who is the Returning Officer, noted that 31, 554 party members voted in support of the president in Orhionmwon; 39, 730 in Ovia North East; 17, 475 in Ovia South West; 14, 414 in Owan East; 14, 404 in Owan West; and 6,670 in Uhunmwode LGAs.

The governor noted that the massive support for the president with 505,827 votes is a clear indication that Edo State is an APC state, urging members of the party to ensure they cast their votes for President Buhari during the 2019 presidential election.