2019: PDP screens Umahi, Ugwuanyi

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki-The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South East zone, Saturday, screened Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State alongside other governorship

aspirants in four states in the zone especially Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state.



Governor Umahi arrived the party zonal secretariat, Enugu alongside mammoth crowd and supports made a very loud statement when he was described as a great asset to the party by the zonal leadership of the party.

One of the PDP aspirants said “If it was a test of which Governor parades the largest support base, I’m sure Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state would definitely lift the trophy”

The jubilant Ebonyi supporters practically overwhelmed Iyionu street, Independence Layout Enugu as Governor Umahi submitted himself to the Zonal Gubernatorial screening committee, ahead of October guber primaries.

According to the National Vice Chairman of PDP, South East Zone, Deacon Austin Umahi, the screening was in line with Section 16(c) of the party Constitution which stipulates that there shall also be a Screening Appeal Panel consisting of a Chairman and 12 other members.

He commended the patriotic spirit of Governor Umahi and his brother governors in the zone on the platform of PDP and expressed optimism that the party will not only record monumental success at the zone but at the national levels.