2019: PDP hallucinating on defections, says APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress APC has said the Peoples Democratic Party PDP was merely hallucinating and engaging in wishful thinking when the latter said no fewer than six governors of the ruling and 27 federal lawmakers had perfected plans to defect to the opposition.



“With the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claim that six All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors and twenty-seven National Assembly members have ‘concluded discussions’ to join the PDP, it is now clear that the PDP has assumed the role of comic relief ahead of the 2019 General Elections”, Yekini Nabena, spokesman of the APC said on Thursday.

Speaking further, Nabena said; “Nigerians have rejected the PDP and all that it represents – corruption, impunity, waste, greed. Hence, in the face of imminent 2019 defeat, the PDP has chosen to hide behind lies and false realities to save face.

“While the PDP hallucinates on APC members’ defection to the PDP, the APC is consolidating to go into the 2019 General Elections as a smarter, more united and stronger political fighting force.

“While the PDP wallows in its cooked up tales on the state of the nation, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration-led APC administration is focused on bettering the lives of Nigerians, addressing infrastructure needs, revamping the economy, restoring our rank in the comity of progressive nations, confronting the challenges we face as a nation and generally repositioning the country in line with the Change Agenda promised Nigerians”.