2019: NCAN arrives State House to present Nomination form to Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – A political group working for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, National Consolidation Ambassadors Network, NCAN, has arrived the Presidential Villa to present the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for the President for the 2019 presidential election at the cost of N45 million.



The ceremony is expected to hold at the New Banquet Hall Presidential Villa Abuja by 11:30 am

National Coordinator of the group, Sanusi Musa, had last week made the presentation to the national leadership of the party at the party’s national Secretariat.