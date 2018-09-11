Breaking News
Translate

2019: NCAN arrives State House to present Nomination form to Buhari

On 12:15 pmIn News by adekunleComments

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – A political group working for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, National Consolidation Ambassadors Network, NCAN, has arrived the Presidential Villa to present the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for the President for the 2019 presidential election at the cost of N45 million.

From left, Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) National Coordinator , Sanusi Musa displaying Presidential nomination form purchased for President Muhammadu Buhari by the group while National Treasure of the Party, Hon. Adamu Panda , National Chairman of the Party Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and National Secretary of the Party , Hon. Mai Mala Buni looking on at Party Secretariat in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan

The ceremony is expected to hold at the New Banquet Hall Presidential Villa Abuja by 11:30 am

National Coordinator of the group, Sanusi Musa, had last week made the presentation to the national leadership of the party at the party’s national Secretariat.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.