2019: My disqualification unjust, Okotie cries out

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

GOVERNORSHIP aspirant in Delta State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Osiobe Okotie, Friday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the party to intervene in what he described as his unjust disqualification by the governorship screening committee of the party.

Speaking with newsmen on the development, Okotie, described his disqualification as shocking and least expected, reiterating that he is the most qualified and credible governorship aspirant in the state.

He said: “I have never ever held any public office, I have never done any government contract for which I should be indicated for abuse of office or fraud. I have been living a private life, doing private business and I have all the qualities and qualifications required for the governorship position, so where is my disqualification coming from?

“My desire to serve as governor of Delta State is borne out of genuine passion to rescue Deltans from abject poverty, under representation which is evident in their living standard and the sorry state of our infrastructure.”

While expressing optimism that President Buhari and the national leadership of the party would “address the injustice”, he said he hoped to be cleared for the governorship primary of the party slated for September 30, 2018

Okotie advised his supporters to remain calm and keep hope alive, saying the anomaly would be addressed before the party’s primary.