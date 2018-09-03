2019: Lawyer rallies support for Delta Speaker

By Etop Ekanem

LAWYER and public affairs commentator, Jesutega Onokpasa, has called on the electorate in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State to rally round the incumbent Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and return him for a second term in the state’s legislature.

In a statement in Orerokpe, headquarters of Okpe LGA, Onokpasa who described Oborevwori as “a true man of the people with a long-standing track record of grass-roots engagement with the electorate,” noted: “Oberovwori’s emergence as Speaker, Delta State during his first time ever as a legislator had placed Okpe constituency at the epicenter of political relevance in Delta.

“During his stewardship as Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori has admirably carried his colleagues along while providing the requisite leadership that has repositioned the House for optimal service delivery to Deltans.”