2019: Kwankwaso picks PDP Nomination Form

…As party dissolves Kano EXCO, Constitutes Caretaker Committee

By Dirisu Yakubu

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Friday, obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to run for the Office of the President on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections.

Kwankwaso who arrived the party’s headquarters alongside red-cap adorning disciples of the Kwankwasiyya Movement was accompanied by top PDP stalwarts including former Edo state governor, Lucky Igbinedion and erstwhile member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Lee Maeba.

The lawmaker in a chat with newsmen said a consensus arrangement would have been the best option “under normal circumstances,” adding that he was prepared to face party delegates at the primaries.

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, at the end of its meeting on Thursday, dissolved the Kano State Executive Committee of the party.

A statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan noted that a Caretaker Committee has been constituted to pilot the affairs of the state chapter of the party in the interim.