2019: Kebbi APC opts for consensus in selecting candidates

Birnin Kebbi – Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Na’Allah, says on Wednesday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi has unanimously adopted consensus selection of candidates for the 2019 elections.



Na’Allah made this known after an emergency stakeholders’ meeting of the party in Birnin Kebbi.

“Sequel to the directive by the national secretariat of the APC that we should go back to our state and hold a state Executive Committee meeting to decide on the fate of our party primaries on either consensus or primaries, we have decided to do consensus.

“Where the consensus fails, we will do indirect primary election.

“But the seat of the President and state governor, we unanimously endorse President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Atiku Bagudu; that is our decision,” he said.

Also speaking, state Chairman of APC, Alhaji Bala Kangiwa, described APC members in the state as one big family living in peace and unity.

“We are committed to safeguarding the peace and unity in our family,” he said.

Spokesman of the party, Alhaji Sani Dododo, said rice farmers nationwide have resolved to purchase APC nomination form for Buhari “while the people of Kebbi will procure nomination form for governor Bagudu.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those in attendance at the meeting were Gov. Bagudu, Sen. Adamu Aliero, former state governor Sa’idu Dakingari, deputy governor Sama’ila Yombe.

Also in attendance were former deputy governors Ibrahim Aliyu and Sulaiman Argungu, Senators Na’Allah and Yahaya Abdullahi, as well as members of the House of Representatives and State Assembly, among others. (NAN).