2019: Kebbi APC adopt consensus option

By Kabir DanKatsina

BIRNIN-KEBBI—Kebbi State All Progressive Congress, APC, has adopted consensus option for primaries ahead of 2019 elections, state Chairman of the party, Mr. Bala Kangiwa, revealed, noting that where the consensus cannot be reached, the party will use indirect primary election.

Kangiwa also said the party re-affirmed its adoption of President Muhammadu Buhari as sole presidential candidate and Governor Abubakar Bagudu for the second term in Kebbi, positions for which no primary election will be held.

He implored APC supporters in Kebbi to remain faithful as the party is looking for another term to uplift their welfare.