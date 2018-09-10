2019: Izedunor promises quality representation

A frontline member of Delta State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, and House of Assembly aspirant for Aniocha South constituency in the 2019 election, Prince Rister Izedunor, has promised to bring quality representation to his people if given opportunity to represent them at the state House of Assembly in 2019.

Izedunor made the promise soon after he returned his expression/nomination form to the party at its state secretariat on Nnebuisi Road, Asaba.

He said that he was in the race and if by the grace of God he wins, it would afford him the opportunity to bring his wealth of experience to play in the l provision of basic infrastructural development to the area.

He noted that with the caliber of leaders, stake holders and teaming supports that accompanied him to the party secretariat, there was no way that he can disappoint then and entire electorates of the area if elected.

He also commended all for the support given to him.

Delta North senatorial chairman of the party, Chief George Okafor, described the House of Assembly hopeful as a man of the people with integrity whose decision to contest and represent the people of Aniocha South constituency in the state House of Assembly was a welcome development.