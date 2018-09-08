2019: I’ll be Nigeria’s first female elected governor – Akwashiki

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Former Information Minister, Professor Patricia Akwashiki, Friday, said she would break the jinx to become the first female elected governor in Nigeria in the 2019 general elections.



She stated this yesterday while addressing journalists shortly after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to run for the governorship of Nasarawa state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on her chances at the polls, she said, “We have learnt our lessons. It is possible to have a female governor. I will break the jinx to be the first female to be governor in Nigeria.”

The ex- Minister said if elected, her administration would leverage on the state’s closeness to the Federal Capital Territory to improve her Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

While decrying the over-reliance by the states on federal allocations, the aspirant promised to diversify the economy of the state and make it more competitive.

She urged the people not to shortchange their conscience by selling their votes to money bags.

“We have learnt our lessons. Where we have done things with impunity, we have apologised and we are also begging the people.

“I agree that it’s been a religious and cultural thing in the North. In 2015, Hajia Aisha Alhassan tried it in Taraba and she almost made it. I think it is possible that a woman can be a governor of any part of this country.

“I’m the first female to go to the Senate, House of Representatives and the first woman to be made a minister.

Also speaking, a governorship aspirant from Kwara state, Ibrahim Muhammed Ajia, said having served for 15 years in the Nigerian Police Force, he chose to resign his commission to seek the mandate of the people of Kwara to govern them.

“2019 is the time for the youths and we have the numbers and strength. If we do this, nobody can stop us. Young people should actualise the struggle by campaign, complaining by the sides will not solve any problem,” he added.