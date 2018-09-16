2019: Genuine people from PDP defecting to APC —Tinubu

•Salvador decamped to avoid expulsion – PDP

By Dapo Akinrefon, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Monsuru Olowoopejo and Olawale Gabriel

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, received immediate past Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Lagos State chapter, Senator Moshood Salvador and his supporters who formally defected into APC, describing the decampees as “genuine people.”

Tinubu, while also describing the defection of the new members as the genesis of the PDP’s downfall in Lagos, stressed that the train of defection of genuine members that started in Akwa-Ibom State, with Godswill Akpabio and his members, has reached Lagos.

The National Leader, who was represented by Senator Anthony Adefuye, stated that, while those that left APC did so after it became obvious they would not get the nod to return to their post, those that defected from PDP embarked on it after realising APC potentials.

In a response, Lasgos PDP described the defection of Salvador as face-saving, saying the embattled former Chairman had been technically expelled following a vote of no-confidence on him emanating from his presence at a PDP rally where a LGA chairman, Prince Niyi Aborishade, was assassinated. In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Gani Taofik, the party said Salvador does not constitute a threat to its victory.