2019: Ex-banker battles Akpabio for APC ticket

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—A former banker, Otuekong Iniebehe Okorie, has challenged Senator Godswill Akpabio for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial seat at the National Assembly on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC.

Okorie, who was apparently on the verge of securing the party’s nod until Akpabio’s defection, which had changed the political calculus in the district, has promised effective representation if given the mandate.

The aspirant said the interest of the party was paramount, expressing optimism that the party will pick him as its standard bearer for the 2019 senatorial election, as he called for a level playing field for all the contestants.

He said: “The primary election has to be free, fair and credible. If you defeat me in a free and fair primary, I will work for you and the party, but if you win in a primary election that is not free and fair, you are on your own.”

He assured that as a loyal party man and a firm believer in the principles of President Muhammadu Buhari, he will not stop supporting the programmes of the party, adding that the party in Akwa Ibom has opted for the direct primary system.

According to him, APC will form the next government in the state in 2019, adding that with the right candidate and right approach, the party has what it takes to defeat the incumbent governor, Udom Emmanuel.