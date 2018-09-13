2019: Dogara may pick PDP nomination form, set to dumb APC

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Strong indications emerged last night that Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara may recontest for the seat of his constituency in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This means that the Speaker would dumb his ruling All Progressives Congress, APC any time soon.

It will be recalled that the Speaker on Tuesday declared to run again for Bogoro, Dass, Tafawa Belewa Federal Constituency in Bauchi State when his constituents visited his Abuja home to persuade him to recontest.

The Speaker did not however state the party on whose platform he would be running.

He had said: “some people said they will retire us from politics, but we want to inform them that only God and the electorate can retire us.

“Because you came, because of your sacrifice, I want to announce to you that I will run to once again represent our constituency. I will soon come to meet you at home to make this formal.”

“I am shocked and surprised because I never thought or imagined that when I woke up today I will see this mammoth crowd in my house.

“I am seeing faces of people we started this journey with since 2007. I pray God to reward you for this sacrifice. I was almost tired having been doing the same thing for almost 12 years now.

“But in recent days I started hearing some rumours and some people were already celebrating that I won’t run again. Nobody can impose leadership on you. Only you our people can choose who will represent you.

“I want to assure you that whatever you want us to do that is what we will do. Those who have said that they will retire us from politics I want tell them that we have just begun.

“We will continue to attract development to our area; build roads, hospitals , schools, and create opportunities for our people to thrive.”

Enquiries by this paper late Wednesday night indicated that the Speaker may be obtaining the PDP form instead of APC for the contest.

Efforts made to reach his spokesman, Hassan Turaki for confirmation did not yield any result as he did not answer his call or reply messages sent to his phone.