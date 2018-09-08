2019 : Borno, Yobe PDP pledge support for Saraki

Borno and Yobe states chapters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have pledged their support for the presidential aspiration of the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.



Delegates and other stakeholders of the party in the two states made the pledge when a delegation sent by the President of the Senate visited them separately on Friday in Maiduguri and Damaturu respectively.

Receiving the delegation in Maiduguri, the Borno state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Usman Ma’aji, who spoke on behalf of other stakeholders said their support for Saraki is reciprocal to appreciate the confidence reposed in them by the Senate President by appointing one of them as Director-General of his campaign organisation.

Ma’aji said the only way to appreciate such recognition and gesture to the PDP in the state was to stand by Saraki, and ensure his victory not only at the primary election level but even at the general election.

Ma’aji said: “Saraki has made us stakeholders in this project and we are committed to his victory because with our son as the arrowhead, the victory will be ours and as such we cannot afford to disappoint.

“It is the belief of PDP in Borno that with Saraki at the helm, Nigeria will witness a rapid development and growth because of his dynamism and unparalleled understanding of the art of governance.

“We recognize his leadership qualities and ability to deliver victory to the party during the forthcoming general elections, and the recognition he gave us which signalled that we will not be abandoned after victory that we resolved to give our full support for his emergence as our party’s candidate”.

Similarly, PDP delegates and stakeholders in Yobe state said their resolve to support Saraki was informed by his ability to successfully manage the Senate in spite of distractions from his political detractors.

The state Deputy chairman of the party, Alhaji Adamu Rahama, who represented the party chairman of the state described Saraki as the “most outstanding among all the PDP aspirants”.

Rahama said Saraki deserved praises and support of all PDP members across the country for his ability to check the execesses of the APC-led Federal Government.

“The way and manner he always emerge victorious in his numerous vindictive persecution by the Federal Government shows that Saraki is the most capable among our aspirants that will fight the APC to finish during the general elections.

“For us in Yobe, we have resolved to support an aspirant with two qualities; track leadership record and capacity to dislodge the APC, and it is only in Saraki we found these qualities, hence our total support,” Rahama said.

In his remarks at the two visits, the team leader, Sen. Isa Hamma Misau (PDP-Bauchi) said the visit was to intimate delegates and other party stakeholders in the two states about the aspiration of the Senate President and seek for their support.

The visits, according to Misau was to prepare ground for the Senate President to personally visit the states and explain his vision for the country to all the stakeholders for them to be able to make a right choice during the primary election.