2019: Ararume, Izunaso defect to APGA

…As Ifeanyi Ubah refuses to step down for Ojukwu’s widow

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA — The gale of defections sweeping across political parties ahead of the 2019 general elections continued yesterday as Senator Ifeanyi Ararume and immediate past National Organising Secretary of All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Osita Izunaso, dumped the party for All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

The defection of both former senators from Imo State was perfected after the duo had a two-hour meeting with the national chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Dr. Victor Oye, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Senator Ararume is a leading governorship aspirant in Imo State.

The two politicians who are in a running battle with the Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, arrived at the party secretariat in Abuja to perfect their formal defection to APGA from APC.

Meanwhile, business mogul, Mr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, who was at the party secretariat also yesterday today to pick his Anambra South senatorial form, said he will not step down for Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu. Mrs Ojukwu is also seeking the same party ticket.

He told newsmen that he was sure he will secure the ticket and represent his senatorial district.

Asked how he would cope combining his businesses with lawmaking, especially as he has not held any elective office before, Ubah said he had capable managers and that his experience was more needed by his people in the Senate.