2019: APC plotting my assassination to take over Rivers —Wike

….Buhari is a believer in non-violence —Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, of plotting to kill him so as to take over River State.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has denied Wike’s allegation, saying President Buhari does not engage in violent activities.

Wike, in an interview with Premium Times, said: “I have told my wife and children (of the plot). This is where we have found ourselves. This is a bloodthirsty government. Of course, they are humans. They asked why? I told them that if that is the role I have to play, it doesn’t matter. I see myself that I may not be alive. It is obvious. The government is determined, they have made up their mind, but we are ready to die. We must stand up for the truth.

“They have the instrument of coercion, they can send in the army to overrun a place. This is a government that doesn’t care, it is not a democratic government, it is a dictatorship in civilian uniform. I do know that I may not likely be alive. But should I be cowed when I know that my time will come when it will come? Look, my Attorney-General came to see me and I told him that he had to travel out for medical check-up. And he died, I never saw him again. Did you know he would die? Death will come when it will come.

We must face reality, and that’s the point we have reached in this country. Whether you are in your house, the government will come after you, whether you are in the kitchen, the government will come after you, whether you are in the office, the government will come after you.

“It is not a question of being scary, it is a question of being told the truth. This government is out to eliminate people who say no. And that is why I keep saying that the international community is not doing enough, by now they should have revoked the visa of some of the people who are opposed to democratic rule and rule of law in this country. This government is bent on eliminating key opposition leaders.

“Let me tell you this, they are promoting my Commissioner of Police to become an AIG, they are promoting the Deputy Commissioner of Police to become the Commissioner of Police. This is just for the purpose of the 2019 elections in the state. And they think we don’t know?”

Reacting, however, a Presidency source who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Vanguard that it was laughable that someone who was accused of spilling innocent blood could accuse or blackmail President Buhari of coming after him.

The source who said that the Presidency had decided not to join issues with Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and Governor Wike, noted that President Buhari had all the time expressed sadness over constant outbreak of violence in Rivers State.