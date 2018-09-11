2019 AFCON qualifiers: Eagles will brush Libya aside, Etebo assures

Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo is optimistic that the team will beat Libya and collect all six points, and put to bed their qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.



However, the former Warri Wolves player now with Stoke City of England, submitted that the Eagles need to work hard at achieving this goal starting with the October 10 clash against Libya in Kaduna.

“For sure, not only me, the entire team, we are going to prepare fully for the game against Libya.

“ We have not gone for two Nations Cup, so it is very important that we need to qualify.”

He added that the 3-0 win over Seychelles was uplifting for the team and hopefully that can continue to their games.

“It was an important game, it was good we won. The turf is really a bad one but thank God all the same we won, we got the points; that is the most important of all.

“Thank God for the victory, we have collected three points. It’s for us to look forward to the next game that is coming up in Nigeria against Libya.