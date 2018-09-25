2019: A-Ibom APC adopts Ekere, Akpabio as consensus candidates

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO— Ahead of the primaries of All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders of the party in Akwa Ibom State have unanimously adopted former Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial district, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Obong Nsima Ekere, as consensus candidates of the party respectively.

Ekere is a governorship front runner of the party.

The decision was taken, yesterday, after a protracted meeting of the party’s elders at Obong Ntak, the country home of Chief Inibehe Okorie, who is also a senatorial aspirant and they are to be officially presented to the party faithful for ratification at a later date.

On his part, the host and the senatorial aspirant for Akwa Ibom North West district, Otuekong Inibehe Okori, who accepted to step down for Akpabio, assured that the decision of the elders would be binding on all the parties involved.

Senator Akpabio thanked Obong Okorie for his dedication to the party and decision to forgo his ambition, saying that Obong Okorie decided to step down unconditionally to avoid acrimony in the party.

Ekere on his part, meanwhile, promised that: “the incoming APC government will run a unity government in which all the leaders and stakeholders of Akwa Ibom State will be recognised.”

We will run a government that will look after the people of the state.”