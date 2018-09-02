2 years after, Air Peace to resume Lagos-Asaba route flight Oct. 8

A Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has announced plans to restart its daily Lagos-Asaba-Lagos flights

on Oct. 8.

The airline’s Corporate Communications Manager, Mr Chris Iwarah, said on Monday in Lagos that the airline decided to return to the Asaba route to end the nightmare of air travellers seeking to connect the Delta capital, Anambra and other adjoining cities.

According to him, Air Peace, which pulled out of the route more than two years ago because of safety concerns about the runway of the Asaba Airport, will also add Abuja-Asaba-Abuja flight to the service.

“We are pleased to announce our return to the capital of Delta State, Asaba, starting from Oct. 8.

“Air Peace had to suspend flight operations to the Asaba Airport more than two years ago due to safety concerns with the facility.

“Since we suspended our operations to the airport, members of the flying public have inundated us with calls and appeals to return to end their nightmare on the route,” Iwarah said in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“We are, however, thankful that the Delta State Government had to intervene to give the airport a facelift.

“We have been assured that the airport is now safe and we cannot but move in immediately.”

Some foreign athletes, who participated in the 2018 African Senior Athletics Championship in Asaba in August, had difficulties connecting local flights to the city from Lagos and Abuja. (NAN)