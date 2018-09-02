2 missing, 10 rescued in Taraba boat mishap

By Femi Bolaji

Two persons have been reported missing while 10 others were rescued when a speedboat conveying 12 persons across the stretch of River Benue from Karim-Lamido local government area of Taraba state to Lau Local Government Area of the state capsized.

Divers are said to be searching for the missing persons at press time.

An eyewitness, Joseph Lesku, who narrated the incident to newsmen via telephone, said the accident occurred, Tuesday, when the driver of the boat lost control.

According to him, “the flying boat was coming from the Karim Lamido side of the river and heading towards Lau at top speed when the boy that was riding it lost control and the boat overturned while trying to dock.

“We usually have divers on both sides of the river so they were able to rescue ten persons out of the twelve including the rider.

“Unfortunately, two persons are still missing and we are still searching for them,” he said.

The spokesperson of the state police command, ASP David Misal, who confirmed the incident, said 10 persons were rescued by divers.