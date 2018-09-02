2 men docked over alleged extortion, causing hurt

The Police on Monday arraigned a 22-year-old carpenter, Aminu Sani, and ‎one Bashir Abdullahi in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, over alleged extortion and causing hurt.

The defendants were docked on charges bordering on joint act, extortion and causing hurt.

The prosecutor, John Okpa, told the court that one Yahuza Abubakar ‎of Jabi, Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on Aug. 24.

He said that the defendants and one other at large, attacked the complainant with a cutlass in his house, while he was asleep on the said date.

‎He alleged that the defendants inflicted injuries on the complainant’s fingers and forcefully snatched his LG cell phone and a bag containing clothes valued at N25, 000.

‎The prosecutor said that the cell phone was recovered from the defendants during police investigations, adding that the offences contravened Sections 79, 292 and 244 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, told the court that it was the complainant who used a cutlass to inflict injuries on their fingers when they tried to collect his cell phone from him.

They, therefore, pleaded not guilty to causing hurt on the complainant, but admitted collecting his cell phone.

The judge, Abdulwahab Mohammed, granted the defendants N200, 000 bail each, with one surety each in like sum, and adjourned the matter until Oct. 10 for hearing. (NAN).